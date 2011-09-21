FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ weakens past parity after Fed statement
#Canada Dollar Report
September 21, 2011 / 6:34 PM / 6 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ weakens past parity after Fed statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
below parity with the U.S. dollar to its lowest point in more
than a week on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve ramped up
efforts to aid the beleaguered U.S. economy.
 At 2:28 p.m. (1828 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 stood
at C$1.0004 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.96 U.S. cents, regaining
some ground after touching a session low of C$1.0018 to the
U.S. dollar, or 99.82 U.S. cents immediately after the Fed's
announcement.
 (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

