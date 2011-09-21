FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ hits lowest level since Dec 2010 after Fed
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
September 21, 2011 / 8:14 PM / 6 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ hits lowest level since Dec 2010 after Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar slid below
parity with the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, touching its lowest
point since December 2010, after the Federal Reserve ramped up
efforts to aid the beleaguered U.S. economy.
 At 4:04 p.m. (2004 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 stood
at C$1.0064 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.36 U.S. cents, regaining
a few ticks after touching a session low of C$1.0071 to the
U.S. dollar, or 99.30 U.S. cents.
 (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; editing by Rob Wilson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.