CANADA FX-C$ hits lowest level since Dec 2010 after Fed

TORONTO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar slid below parity with the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, touching its lowest point since December 2010, after the Federal Reserve ramped up efforts to aid the beleaguered U.S. economy.

At 4:04 p.m. (2004 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 stood at C$1.0064 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.36 U.S. cents, regaining a few ticks after touching a session low of C$1.0071 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.30 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; editing by Rob Wilson)