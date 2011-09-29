FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ firms to session high on U.S., Canada data
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
September 29, 2011 / 12:42 PM / 6 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ firms to session high on U.S., Canada data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to a
session high in early trade after U.S. data showed the economy
grew slightly more than previously reported in the second
quarter, and jobless claims fell last week, while Canadian data
showed a rise in producer prices.
 At 8:34 a.m. (1234 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 stood
at C$1.0279 versus the U.S. dollar, or 97.29 U.S. cents, up
from Wednesday's North American session close of C$1.0326, or
96.84 U.S. cents, and just off the session high of C$1.0271.
 (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.