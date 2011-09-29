CANADA FX-C$ firms to session high on U.S., Canada data

TORONTO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to a session high in early trade after U.S. data showed the economy grew slightly more than previously reported in the second quarter, and jobless claims fell last week, while Canadian data showed a rise in producer prices.

At 8:34 a.m. (1234 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 stood at C$1.0279 versus the U.S. dollar, or 97.29 U.S. cents, up from Wednesday's North American session close of C$1.0326, or 96.84 U.S. cents, and just off the session high of C$1.0271. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)