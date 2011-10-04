FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ extends fall, hits fresh 13-month low
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
October 4, 2011 / 2:08 PM / 6 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ extends fall, hits fresh 13-month low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended
losses in early trade on Tuesday to hit a fresh 13-month low
against its U.S. counterpart as North American stock markets
tumbled as worries about Europe's debt crisis intensified.
 At 9:58 a.m. (1358 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D3 stood
at C$1.0613 to the U.S. dollar, or 94.22 U.S. cents, down from
Monday's North American close of C$1.0511 to the U.S. dollar,
or 95.14 U.S. cents.
 That was the weakest level since Sept. 1, 2010, when it
fell as low as C$1.0653 to the U.S. dollar, or 93.87 U.S.
cents.
 (Editing by Peter Galloway)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.