6 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ strengthens after jump in Canada inflation
#Canada Dollar Report
October 21, 2011 / 11:14 AM / 6 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ strengthens after jump in Canada inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar
strengthened briefly against its U.S. counterpart on Friday
after Canadian inflation data came in higher than expected.
 The Canadian dollar CAD=D3 popped up to a session high of
C$1.0132 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.70 U.S. cents, up from
Thursday's North American session close at C$1.0150, or 98.52
U.S. cents. It settled back to pre-data levels around C$1.0150
by 7:05 a.m. (1105 GMT).
 (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

