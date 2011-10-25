FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens to session low after Bank of Canada
#Canada Dollar Report
October 25, 2011

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens to session low after Bank of Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to
a session low against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after the
Bank of Canada left rates unchanged and dropped any mention of
the need to raise rates amid a weak global economy.
 The Canadian dollar CAD=D3 rapidly sank to a session low
of C$1.0060 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.40 U.S. cents, below the
pre-announcement level near Monday's North American session
close at C$1.0031 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.69 U.S. cents.
 (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

