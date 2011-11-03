FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ jumps to session high after ECB rate cut
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
November 3, 2011 / 12:59 PM / 6 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ jumps to session high after ECB rate cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
to a session high against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday
after the European Central Bank cut interest rates, while
global markets see-sawed amid chaos over Greece's role in the
euro zone.
 The Canadian dollar CAD=D3  spiked to C$1.0067 to the
U.S. dollar, or 99.38 U.S. cents, after the surprise ECB cut,
up from Wednesday's North American session close at C$1.0136 to
the U.S. dollar, or 98.66 U.S. cents.
 (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.