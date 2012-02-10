FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA FX-C$ pares losses after Canadian trade data
February 10, 2012 / 1:47 PM / 6 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ pares losses after Canadian trade data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar pared losses on Friday against the greenback after data showed Canada's trade surplus unexpectedly grew to a three-year high in December from November, partly offsetting news of a setback in Greek bailout talks.

The Canadian currency firmed to C$1.0025 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.75 U.S. cents, shortly after the data was released at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT). It was still down from Thursday's close at C$0.9956, or $1.0044.

Reporting By Jon Cook; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson

