CANADA FX-C$ pares losses after Canadian trade data

TORONTO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar pared losses on Friday against the greenback after data showed Canada's trade surplus unexpectedly grew to a three-year high in December from November, partly offsetting news of a setback in Greek bailout talks.

The Canadian currency firmed to C$1.0025 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.75 U.S. cents, shortly after the data was released at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT). It was still down from Thursday's close at C$0.9956, or $1.0044.