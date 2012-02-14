FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ adds to losses after U.S. retail sales data
#Canada Dollar Report
February 14, 2012 / 1:48 PM / 5 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ adds to losses after U.S. retail sales data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended losses against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after data showed U.S. retail sales rose less than expected in January as consumers cut back on car purchases and did less online shopping.

The currency softened to C$1.0006 versus the greenback, or 99.94 U.S. cents, from about C$0.9993, or $1.0007, immediately before the release. It was already on weaker ground from Monday's close after a Moody's ratings downgrade of six euro zone countries weighed on riskier assets. (Reporting By Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

