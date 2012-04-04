CANADA FX-C$ weakens after U.S. ADP jobs data, Fed

TORONTO, April 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday after data showed the U.S. private sector added more jobs than expected in March, reinforcing the Federal Reserve's more upbeat outlook for the U.S. economy which has strengthened the greenback against other major currencies.

The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low of C$0.9962 versus the U.S. currency, or $1.0038 after the data, down from Tuesday's close at C$0.9904 against the U.S. dollar, or $1.0097.