5 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ recovers as US$ slides after GDP data
#Canada Dollar Report
April 27, 2012 / 1:12 PM / 5 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ recovers as US$ slides after GDP data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a
session high against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after the
greenback weakened broadly following U.S. data that showed the
American economy grew more slowly than expected in the first
quarter.	
    The Canadian dollar firmed to a session high at
C$0.9809 versus the U.S. currency, or $1.0195 shortly after the
data was released. It had initially pared gains after the data's
release. It was at C$0.9821 immediately before the data and
closed at C$0.9840 on Thursday.

