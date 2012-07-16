CANADA FX-Canadian dollar weakens after U.S. data

TORONTO, July 16 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar weakened to session low on Monday after data showed U.S. retail sales fell for a third straight month in June in a sign the economic recovery is flagging.

The Canadian dollar fell to C$1.0160 against the U.S. currency, or 98.43 U.S. cents, from around C$1.0154 just before the report's release.

Elsewhere, domestic data showed foreigners acquired a record C$26.11 billion of Canadian securities in May, fueled by the largest bond purchases in three years, Statistics Canada said on Monday.