FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ nearly hits parity to US$ after U.S. jobless data
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
August 2, 2012 / 12:42 PM / 5 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ nearly hits parity to US$ after U.S. jobless data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar climbed to within striking distance of parity with the U.S. currency on Thursday after data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits rose less than expected last week.

The Canadian dollar climbed to a session high of C$1.0002 against the greenback, or 99.98 U.S. cents, up from Wednesday's finish of C$1.0052, or 99.48 U.S. cents. The currency also rose as European Central Bank President Mario Draghi began speaking at a press conference.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.