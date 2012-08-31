FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 years ago
RPT-C$ pares gains after Bernanke speech
#Canada Dollar Report
August 31, 2012 / 2:27 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-C$ pares gains after Bernanke speech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar pared gains against the U.S. currency on Friday morning after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke did not clearly make the case for another round of stimulus in a key speech.

At 10:09 a.m. (1409 GMT), the Canadian dollar stood at C$0.9891 versus the greenback, or $1.0110, down from around C$0.9877, or $1.0125, before Bernanke's speech.

The Canadian dollar had strengthened earlier in the session in the wake of data showing the country's economy grew more than the market had expected in the second quarter and against a backdrop of positive news out of Europe.

