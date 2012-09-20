FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ holds losses after U.S. jobless claims
#Canada Dollar Report
September 20, 2012

CANADA FX-C$ holds losses after U.S. jobless claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar maintained losses against the U.S. currency on Thursday after a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobless claims report, as falling oil prices and weak Chinese and euro zone data heightened concerns about global economic growth.

Canada's dollar stood at C$0.9787 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0218 after the data, unchanged from just before the numbers were released. The currency was weaker than Wednesday's North American session finish of C$0.9745, or $1.0262.

