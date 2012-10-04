FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ hits session high; central bank holds hawkish tone
#Canada Dollar Report
October 4, 2012 / 1:27 PM / 5 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ hits session high; central bank holds hawkish tone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to a session high against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday after the Bank of Canada repeated language that confirms it is still looking at the possibility of raising interest rates.

The currency firmed to a session high of C$0.9834 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0169. It closed at C$0.9881 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0120, on Wednesday.

The Canadian dollar's rise also coincided with a news conference by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.

