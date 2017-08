TORONTO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar retreated to a session low on Monday after U.S. manufacturing data contracted unexpectedly in November in a sign the sector may be struggling to gain traction, according to an industry report.

The currency touched C$0.9945 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0055, weaker than Friday's North American session close at C$0.9936, or $1.0064.