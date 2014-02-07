FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ strengthens to 2-1/2 week high after jobs data
#Canada Dollar Report
February 7, 2014 / 1:42 PM / 4 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ strengthens to 2-1/2 week high after jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to its strongest level in more than two weeks after North American jobs data showed Canada's economy added a higher-than-expected 29,400 jobs in January, while U.S. employers hired far fewer workers than forecast.

The Canadian dollar strengthened to C$1.0987 to the U.S. dollar, or 91.02 U.S. cents, stronger than immediately before the data was released, and Thursday's close of C$1.1070, or 90.33 U.S. cents. This was the currency's strongest level since Jan. 22.

