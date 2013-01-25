CANADA FX-C$ hits weakest point since August

TORONTO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell its lowest level in almost six months against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, accelerating a retreat that started when the Bank of Canada said it would push back the likely date when it will starts to interest rates.

At 7:50 a.m. (1250 GMT) the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.0065 to the greenback, or $0.9935, down from C$1.0029, or $0.9971, at Thursday's North American close.

The currency is on track for its worst weekly performance since March.