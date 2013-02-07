FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ weakens to session low after Canada, U.S. data
#Canada Dollar Report
February 7, 2013

CANADA FX-C$ weakens to session low after Canada, U.S. data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar eased to a session low against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday after data showed the value of Canadian building permits registered its biggest two-month drop in at least 24 years.

South of the border, data showed weaker-than-expected U.S. jobless claims and a significant fall in U.S. nonfarm productivity.

Following the flurry of reports, Canada's currency hit a session low of C$0.9969 versus the greenback, or $1.0031, from around C$0.9957, or $1.0043, immediately before the data.

