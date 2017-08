TORONTO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level since late July on Tuesday after the release of unexpectedly weak Canadian wholesale trade data.

The Canadian dollar weakened to C$1.0135 versus the U.S. dollar, or 98.67 U.S. cents, from its North American close on Friday at C$1.0061 versus the U.S. dollar, or 99.39 U.S. cents. Most Canadian markets were closed on Monday for a holiday.