4 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ retreats to 8-month low after Carney speech
#Canada Dollar Report
February 25, 2013 / 5:08 PM / 4 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ retreats to 8-month low after Carney speech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar softened to its weakest level in eight months against its U.S. counterpart on Monday after the release of a speech by Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney, even though it made no mention of the central bank's monetary policy outlook.

The Canadian dollar touched C$1.0270 versus the U.S. dollar, or 97.37 U.S cents, weaker than Friday's North American session close at C$1.0208, or 97.96 U.S. cents. This was its weakest level since June 29, 2012.

