4 years ago
CORRECTED-CANADA FX-C$ weakens after softer-than-expected jobs data
#Canada Dollar Report
May 10, 2013 / 12:43 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-CANADA FX-C$ weakens after softer-than-expected jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes conversion in second paragraph to 98.77 U.S. cents)

TORONTO, May 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in a week against the U.S. dollar on Friday after Canadian employment data came in slightly softer than expected, erasing a week of strong gains by the currency.

The Canadian dollar fell to C$1.0125, or 98.77 U.S. cents, well off its Thursday North American session close at C$1.0075, or 99.26 U.S. cents, and its lowest level since May 3, after data showed the Canadian economy added just 12,500 jobs in April, below expectations for a 15,000 gain in employment. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

