TORONTO, May 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to its weakest level versus its U.S. counterpart in more than two months on Wednesday after flat domestic retail sales data gave little reason for optimism about economic growth.

The currency at one point hit C$1.0327 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.83 U.S. cents, its weakest level since March 7, after the release of the data.