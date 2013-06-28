Canadian dollar pares losses after Canadian GDP

TORONTO, June 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar pared losses against its U.S. counterpart early Friday after Canadian data showed the economy grew 0.1 percent in April.

The currency strengthened to C$1.0476 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.46 U.S. cents, regaining almost all of its overnight losses. It finished Thursday's North American session at C$1.0475 versus the U.S. dollar, or 95.47 U.S. cents.

Canada's economy grew 0.1 percent in April from March as a 0.3 percent gain in output of services offset a 0.3 percent decline goods production, Statistics Canada said on Friday.