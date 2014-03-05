FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 years ago
CANADA FX -C$ firms in choppy action after Bank of Canada statement
March 5, 2014 / 3:19 PM / 3 years ago

TORONTO, March 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar briefly pared some of its advance against the greenback on Wednesday before regaining ground in choppy trade after the Bank of Canada continued to express concerns about weak inflation.

The central bank left interest rates unchanged at 1 percent, though it repeated that its next move on rates could be either up or down.

The Canadian dollar was at C$1.1054 to the greenback, or 90.46 U.S. cents, stronger than Tuesday's close of C$1.1100, or 90.09 U.S. cents.

