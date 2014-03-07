FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ weakens to a session low after disappointing jobs report
#Canada Dollar Report
March 7, 2014 / 1:43 PM / 3 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ weakens to a session low after disappointing jobs report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low against the greenback after data showed the domestic economy unexpectedly shed jobs in February.

At the same time, investors were also taking in data south of the border that showed U.S. job growth accelerated last month.

The Canadian dollar was at C$1.1055 to the greenback, or 90.46 U.S. cents, weaker than Thursday's close of C$1.0992, or 90.98 U.S. cents. The loonie hit a session low of C$1.1064 shortly after the data was released.

