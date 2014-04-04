FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA FX-C$ firms to session high after strong domestic jobs data
#Canada Dollar Report
April 4, 2014 / 12:42 PM / 3 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ firms to session high after strong domestic jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed to a session high against the greenback on Friday after data showed the domestic economy added 42,900 jobs in March, twice as many as expected.

At the same time, investors were also taking in data south of the border that showed the United States maintained a solid pace of hiring last month.

The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0974 to the greenback, or 91.12 U.S. cents, stronger than Thursday's close of C$1.1039, or 90.59 U.S. cents. The loonie hit a session high of C$1.0961 shortly after the data was released. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

