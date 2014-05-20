FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ weakens to session low after slip in wholesale trade
#Canada Dollar Report
May 20, 2014 / 12:42 PM / 3 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ weakens to session low after slip in wholesale trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low against the greenback on Tuesday after data showed domestic wholesale trade unexpectedly dropped in March.

The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0899 to the greenback, or 91.75 U.S. cents, weaker than Friday's official close of C$1.0857, or 92.11 U.S. cents after many market participants were away for Monday's Victoria Day holiday. The loonie touched a low of C$1.0904 immediately after the data was released. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by W Simon)

