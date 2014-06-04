FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA FX-C$ stays weak after Bank of Canada statement
#Canada Dollar Report
June 4, 2014 / 2:13 PM / 3 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ stays weak after Bank of Canada statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada said the risks of low inflation loomed as large as ever despite a rise in prices.

The central bank also held its policy rate at 1 percent, as expected.

The Canadian dollar weakened after the decision, though it remained off its session low. The currency was most recently trading at C$1.0944 to the greenback, or 91.37 U.S. cents, weaker than Tuesday's close of C$1.0910, or 91.66 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

