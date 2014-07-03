CANADA FX-Loonie hits session low after U.S. jobs data

TORONTO, July 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar erased earlier strength to fall to a session low against the greenback on Thursday after data showed stronger-than-expected job growth south of the border.

The U.S. employment data offset a separate report that showed Canada's trade deficit narrowed in May.

The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0669 to the greenback, or 93.73 U.S. cents, a tad weaker than Wednesday's close of C$1.0667, or 93.75 U.S. cents. The loonie hit a low of C$1.0680 shortly after the reports were released. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by W Simon)