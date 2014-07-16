FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ weakens after Bank of Canada statement
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
July 16, 2014 / 2:13 PM / 3 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ weakens after Bank of Canada statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada shrugged off a recent surge in inflation as temporary, and maintained its neutral stance on interest rates.

The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0787 to the greenback, or 92.70 U.S. cents, weaker than Tuesday's close of C$1.0758, or 92.95 U.S. cents. The currency hit a session low of C$1.0795 immediately after the statement was released. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.