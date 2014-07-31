FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ weakens to a session low after Canadian GDP data
#Canada Dollar Report
July 31, 2014 / 12:42 PM / 3 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ weakens to a session low after Canadian GDP data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Thursday, briefly touching a session low after data showed Canada's economy expanded at a slightly faster rate in May than economists had expected.

The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0921 to the greenback, or 91.57 U.S. cents, weaker than Wednesday's close of C$1.0901, or 91.73 U.S. cents. The loonie hit a session low of C$1.0930 shortly after the report was released. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by W Simon)

