3 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ at session low after Canadian trade, U.S. jobs data
#Canada Dollar Report
October 3, 2014

CANADA FX-C$ at session low after Canadian trade, U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low against the greenback on Friday as investors were taking in separate reports that showed a trade deficit in Canada for August, and a pick up in hiring in the United States last month.

The Canadian dollar was at C$1.1222 to the greenback, or 89.11 U.S. cents, weaker than Thursday's close of C$1.1163, or 89.58 U.S. cents. It hit a session low of C$1.1229 shortly after the reports were released. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by W Simon)

