3 years ago
CANADA FX-Canadian dollar strengthens to session high after CPI data
#Canada Dollar Report
September 19, 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to its strongest level of the session against the U.S. dollar after data showed that Canada's annual inflation rate held steady at 2.1 percent in August, but so-called core inflation jumped.

The Canadian dollar touched $1.0915 versus the U.S. dollar, or 91.62 U.S. cents, stronger than just prior to the data's release and stronger than Thursday's close of C$1.0947, or 91.35 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Solarina Ho Editing by W Simon)

