9 years ago
C$ falls as opposition still aims to oust Canada govt
#Canada Dollar Report
December 4, 2008 / 7:03 PM / 9 years ago

C$ falls as opposition still aims to oust Canada govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell nearly 2 percent in less than 90 minutes on Thursday after leaders of opposition parties said they still aim to oust the country's Conservative government from power.

They were responding to a decision by Canada's governor general to allow Parliament to be suspended until January, giving the Conservative government a chance to regroup following a parliamentary crisis.

Shorty after 1:00 p.m. (1800 GMT) the Canadian dollar was at C$1.2734 to the U.S. dollar, or 78.53 U.S. cent.

Earlier, the Canadian currency rose to C$1.2510 to the U.S. dollar, or 79.94 U.S. cents, on news that the governor general had agreed to suspend Parliament. (Reporting by Frank Pingue; editing by Peter Galloway)

