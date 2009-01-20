FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 years ago
C$ dips, then rises after Canadian rate cut
#Canada Dollar Report
January 20, 2009 / 2:14 PM / 9 years ago

C$ dips, then rises after Canadian rate cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar briefly
fell, then rose versus the U.S. dollar on Tuesday after the
Bank of Canada cut its key overnight lending rate by 50 basis
points to 1.0 percent, a move widely expected by the market.
 The unit fell to C$1.2685 to the U.S. currency, or 78.83
U.S. cents, from C$1.2675, or 78.90 U.S. cents shortly before
the announcement. It then rose to C$1.2650, or 79.05 U.S.
cents.
 Eleven of 12 primary dealers surveyed by Reuters had
forecast last week that the central bank would cut the
overnight rate by 50 basis points to a fresh 50-year low of
1.00 percent.
 The central bank had already cut its key overnight rate by
three full percentage points since December 2007 before the
rate decision on Tuesday.
 (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

