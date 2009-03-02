CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar tumbles to 3-month low

TORONTO, March 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a three-month low against the U.S. dollar on Monday, extending weakness spurred by renewed risk aversion and the declining price of crude oil.

At 3:09 p.m. (2009 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$1.2910 to the U.S. dollar, or 77.46 U.S. cents, down from Friday's close of C$1.2723 to the U.S. dollar, or 78.60 U.S. cents.

The currency fell to its lowest level since early December as worries over the global financial system prompted a flight to the safety of U.S. dollar assets, and the price of crude fell more than 10 percent to around $40 a barrel. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Rob Wilson)