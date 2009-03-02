FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar tumbles to 3-month low
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
March 2, 2009 / 8:24 PM / 8 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar tumbles to 3-month low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a three-month low against the U.S. dollar on Monday, extending weakness spurred by renewed risk aversion and the declining price of crude oil.

At 3:09 p.m. (2009 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$1.2910 to the U.S. dollar, or 77.46 U.S. cents, down from Friday's close of C$1.2723 to the U.S. dollar, or 78.60 U.S. cents.

The currency fell to its lowest level since early December as worries over the global financial system prompted a flight to the safety of U.S. dollar assets, and the price of crude fell more than 10 percent to around $40 a barrel. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Rob Wilson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.