8 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits seven-month high
#Canada Dollar Report
May 26, 2009 / 6:08 PM / 8 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits seven-month high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a seven-month high versus the U.S. currency on Tuesday, extending an earlier turnaround, on upbeat U.S. consumer confidence data.

At midafternoon, the Canadian dollar CAD=D3 rose to C$1.1176 to the U.S. dollar, or 89.48 U.S. cents, its highest since Oct. 8.

Earlier, the Canadian unit had fallen as low as C$1.1356 to the U.S. dollar, or 88.06 U.S. cents, pressured by lower oil prices and falling stocks overseas. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

