8 years ago
Canada dollar hits highest level since Oct 2008
May 27, 2009 / 4:26 PM / 8 years ago

Canada dollar hits highest level since Oct 2008

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to its highest level since early October versus the U.S. currency on Wednesday, boosted by a rise in oil prices and growing optimism about the outlook for the global economy.

Around midday, the Canadian unit rose as high as C$1.1098 to the U.S. dollar, or 90.11 U.S. cents, which marked its highest level since Oct. 8, 2008.

The Canadian currency has surged about 17.7 percent since it fell to a four-year low below 80 U.S. cents in early March. (Reporting by Frank Pingue; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

