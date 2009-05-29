FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rallies to highest level since Oct. 7
#Canada Dollar Report
May 29, 2009 / 1:01 PM / 8 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rallies to highest level since Oct. 7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, May 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to its
loftiest level versus the U.S. currency since early October on
Friday, boosted by higher commodity prices and a weaker
greenback as investors took on riskier assets.
 Around 8:45 a.m. (1245 GMT), the Canadian unit hit a fresh
seven-month high of C$1.0974 to the U.S. dollar, or 91.12 U.S.
cents, which marked its highest level since Oct. 7.
 Moments later it extended its gain to C$1.0966, or 91.19
U.S. cents, before backing off a touch.
 Canadian bonds traded mixed, with long-term yields mostly
higher even as yields in the two- to seven-year range fell.
 (Reporting by Frank Pingue; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

