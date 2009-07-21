FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 years ago
Canada dollar tops 91 US cents after rate decision
#Canada Dollar Report
July 21, 2009 / 1:27 PM / 8 years ago

Canada dollar tops 91 US cents after rate decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, July 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar shot to
its highest level in nearly six weeks on Tuesday following a
Bank of Canada rate decision that included a rosier forecast
for the economy and softer language towards the currency.
 The Canadian dollar rose as high at C$1.0965 to the U.S
dollar, or 91.19 U.S. cents, shortly after the 9:00 a.m. (1300
GMT) decision, when the Bank of Canada did as expected and kept
its key rate at 0.25 percent.
 It marked the currency's highest level since June 11.
 (Reporting by Frank Pingue; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

