8 years ago
Canadian dollar hits highest level since October
#Canada Dollar Report
July 27, 2009 / 11:40 AM / 8 years ago

Canadian dollar hits highest level since October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, July 27 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar rallied to its
highest level since October 2008 versus the U.S. currency on
Monday as a greater appetite for riskier assets helped bolster
the commodity-linked currency.
 Around 7:30 a.m. (1130 GMT), the Canadian unit rose to
C$1.0778 to the U.S. dollar, or 92.78 U.S. cents, its highest
level in over nine months. That was comfortably above Friday's
close of C$1.0829 to the U.S. dollar, or 92.34 U.S. cents.
 (Reporting by Frank Pingue, Editing by W Simon)

