8 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ shoots to 2-week high after Fed comments
#Canada Dollar Report
August 21, 2009 / 2:20 PM / 8 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ shoots to 2-week high after Fed comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rallied to
its highest level in two weeks against the greenback on Friday
after U.S. data and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke suggested the economy is on the mend.
 Canada's currency rallied as high as C$1.0764 to the U.S.
dollar, or 92.90 U.S. cents, which marked its highest level
since Aug. 7. That was up comfortably from C$1.0873 to the U.S.
dollar, or 91.97 U.S. cents, at Thursday's close.
 (Reporting by Frank Pingue; editing by Rob Wilson)

