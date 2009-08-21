CANADA FX DEBT-C$ shoots to 2-week high after Fed comments

TORONTO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rallied to its highest level in two weeks against the greenback on Friday after U.S. data and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke suggested the economy is on the mend.

Canada's currency rallied as high as C$1.0764 to the U.S. dollar, or 92.90 U.S. cents, which marked its highest level since Aug. 7. That was up comfortably from C$1.0873 to the U.S. dollar, or 91.97 U.S. cents, at Thursday's close. (Reporting by Frank Pingue; editing by Rob Wilson)