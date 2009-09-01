FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls after Liberals say won't support govt
#Canada Dollar Report
September 1, 2009 / 5:35 PM / 8 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls after Liberals say won't support govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar fell to its
lowest level of the day on Tuesday afternoon after Canada's
official opposition Liberal Party said it will no longer
support the minority Conservative government of Prime Minister
Stephen Harper.
 Liberal leader Michael Ignatieff made the comments in
Sudbury, Ontario, during a summer gathering of his Liberal
caucus. [ID:nN01496127]
 At 1:18 p.m. (1718 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at
C$1.1068 to the U.S. dollar, or 90.35 U.S. cents, down slightly
from C$1.1044 to the U.S. dollar, or 90.55 U.S. cents, before
comments made by Ignatieff on not supporting the government.
The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0950, or 91.32 U.S. cents, at
Monday's close.
 (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; editing by Peter Galloway)

