CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls after Liberals say won't support govt

TORONTO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar fell to its lowest level of the day on Tuesday afternoon after Canada's official opposition Liberal Party said it will no longer support the minority Conservative government of Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

Liberal leader Michael Ignatieff made the comments in Sudbury, Ontario, during a summer gathering of his Liberal caucus. [ID:nN01496127]

At 1:18 p.m. (1718 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$1.1068 to the U.S. dollar, or 90.35 U.S. cents, down slightly from C$1.1044 to the U.S. dollar, or 90.55 U.S. cents, before comments made by Ignatieff on not supporting the government. The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0950, or 91.32 U.S. cents, at Monday's close. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; editing by Peter Galloway)