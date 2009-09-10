FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 years ago
CANADA FX-Canadian dollar rebounds to hit session high
#Canada Dollar Report
September 10, 2009 / 3:30 PM / 8 years ago

CANADA FX-Canadian dollar rebounds to hit session high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar CAD=D3 gained versus the U.S. currency on Thursday as Toronto's main stock index rose more than 1 percent on a rally by resource shares.

The Canadian dollar climbed to C$1.0795 to the U.S. dollar, or 92.64 U.S. cents, its highest level for the North American session, shortly after 11 a.m. (1500 GMT). However, it fell short of its overnight peak at C$1.0776 to the U.S. dollar, or 92.80 U.S. cents.

It was a touch firmer than Wednesday's close of C$1.0810 to the U.S. dollar, or 92.51 U.S. cents.

The currency trimmed its losses earlier in the session after the Bank of Canada upgraded its economic growth outlook while leaving its benchmark interest rate unchanged. [ID:nN10231469] (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Rob Wilson)

