TORONTO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level since December 17 on Thursday as fresh credit worries in the euro zone hit investors' appetite for riskier assets.

At 11:39 a.m. (1639 GMT) the Canadian dollar was at C$1.0731 to the U.S. dollar, or 93.19 U.S. cents, down from C$1.0624, or 94.13 U.S. cents, at Wednesday's close. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)