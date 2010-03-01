FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ rises after quarterly GDP beats estimates
#Canada Dollar Report
March 1, 2010 / 1:56 PM / 7 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ rises after quarterly GDP beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, March 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar
strengthened after Statistics Canada said quarterly economic
growth beat estimates, raising the possibility that the Bank of
Canada hikes rates sooner than expected.
 The Canadian dollar rose to a session high of C$1.0485 to
the U.S. dollar, or 95.37 U.S. cents, from C$1.0528 to the U.S.
dollar, or 94.98 U.S. cents, just before the data was released.
It was also up from Friday's close at C$1.0525, or 95.01 U.S.
cents.
 Strong consumer spending and new housing construction
boosted Canada's annualized economic growth for the fourth
quarter of 2009 to 5.0 percent, Statistics Canada said,
exceeding market expectations of a 4.1 percent increase.
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

