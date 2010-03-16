CANADA FX-Canadian dollar extends gains after Fed statement

TORONTO, March 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to its highest level since July 2008 on Tuesday afternoon after the U.S. Federal Reserve held benchmark interest rates near zero, as expected, and renewed its promise to keep them exceptionally low for an extended period.

Building on momentum from firmer oil and equities prices and stronger than expected Canadian economic data, the Canadian dollar hit C$1.0135 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.67 U.S. cents.

That is up from Monday's close at C$1.0197 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.07 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Peter Galloway)