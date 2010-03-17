FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 years ago
CANADA FX-Canadian dollar rises above 99 U.S. cents
#Canada Dollar Report
March 17, 2010 / 1:50 PM / 7 years ago

CANADA FX-Canadian dollar rises above 99 U.S. cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, March 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rallied
above 99 U.S. cents on Wednesday morning, its highest level in
20 months, putting it a step closer to being on an equal
footing with the U.S. dollar.
 Supported by firm commodity prices, lingering euphoria from
a renewed pledge by the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep interest
rates low for an extended period, and a bigger than expected
jump in wholesale trade data, the Canadian dollar rose to
C$1.0099 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.02 U.S. cents.
 That is up from Tuesday's close at C$1.0140 to the U.S.
dollar, or 98.62 U.S. cents. It has finished higher in 12 of
the last 13 sessions.
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Peter Galloway)

