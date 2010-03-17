CANADA FX-Canadian dollar rises above 99 U.S. cents

TORONTO, March 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rallied above 99 U.S. cents on Wednesday morning, its highest level in 20 months, putting it a step closer to being on an equal footing with the U.S. dollar.

Supported by firm commodity prices, lingering euphoria from a renewed pledge by the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low for an extended period, and a bigger than expected jump in wholesale trade data, the Canadian dollar rose to C$1.0099 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.02 U.S. cents.

That is up from Tuesday's close at C$1.0140 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.62 U.S. cents. It has finished higher in 12 of the last 13 sessions. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Peter Galloway)